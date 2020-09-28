Analysts showing optimistic trends for The Charles Schwab Corporation(NYSE:SCHW): SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) will report its next earnings on Jul 16 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.48/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.53/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -9.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for The Charles Schwab Corporation and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.5/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.44/share and a High Estimate of $0.56/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for The Charles Schwab Corporation as 2.5 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for The Charles Schwab Corporation is 2.39 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.62 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.71 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SCHW to be -31.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -22.22%. For the next 5 years, The Charles Schwab Corporation is expecting Growth of -14.36% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -22.43% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on The Charles Schwab Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.62 and Average Volume (3 months) is 9.27 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 14.67 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.24.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, The Charles Schwab Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.03%, where Monthly Performance is -1.36%, Quarterly performance is 10.05%, 6 Months performance is 3.96% and yearly performance percentage is -14.55%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -26.53%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.37% and Monthly Volatility of 3.03%.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.66/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.64/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -3.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.3/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.34/share and a High Estimate of $-0.27/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. , where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.69 and Average Volume (3 months) is 222.45 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -158.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -385.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.56%, where Monthly Performance is 10.87%, Quarterly performance is -22.26%, 6 Months performance is 35.64% and yearly performance percentage is -59.52%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -40.7%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 12.81% and Monthly Volatility of 11.12%.