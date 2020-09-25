What do Analysts Say about First Commonwealth Financial Corporation(NYSE:FCF): Obsidian Energy Ltd.(NYSE:OBE)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FCF to be -23.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 11.11%. For the next 5 years, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is expecting Growth of 6.67% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -31.82% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.57 and Average Volume (3 months) is 658.91 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.59 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.61%, where Monthly Performance is -15.57%, Quarterly performance is -5.42%, 6 Months performance is -15.57% and yearly performance percentage is -46.08%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -50.65%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.52% and Monthly Volatility of 3.23%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Obsidian Energy Ltd. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.05/share and a High Estimate of $-0.03/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Obsidian Energy Ltd., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)