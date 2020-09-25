What are analysts Suggestions on Shake Shack, Inc.(NYSE:SHAK): Newmont Mining Corporation(NYSE:NEM)

Shake Shack, Inc. (SHAK) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.45/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.37/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -21.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Shake Shack, Inc. and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.32/share and a High Estimate of $-0.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 17 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Shake Shack, Inc. as 126.86 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Shake Shack, Inc. is 113.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 140 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 157.83 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SHAK to be -192.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -333.33%. For the next 5 years, Shake Shack, Inc. is expecting Growth of 115.8% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -206.94% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Shake Shack, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.41 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.37 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 622.08.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -2.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Shake Shack, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.54%, where Monthly Performance is 13.47%, Quarterly performance is 26.64%, 6 Months performance is 51.73% and yearly performance percentage is -34.44%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 10.69%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.62% and Monthly Volatility of 4.69%.

Newmont Mining Corporation (NEM) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.32/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.31/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Newmont Mining Corporation and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.77/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.56/share and a High Estimate of $0.98/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Newmont Mining Corporation as 3.26 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Newmont Mining Corporation is 3.02 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.61 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.71 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NEM to be 91.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 48%. For the next 5 years, Newmont Mining Corporation is expecting Growth of 76.03% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 71.21% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Newmont Mining Corporation, where 9 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 2 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 2 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.27 and Average Volume (3 months) is 7.27 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.26 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.6.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Newmont Mining Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -10.51%, where Monthly Performance is -7.64%, Quarterly performance is 3.1%, 6 Months performance is 26.67% and yearly performance percentage is 49.47%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 38.6%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.25% and Monthly Volatility of 3.28%.