What are analysts Suggestions on J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.(NASDAQ:JBHT): Welbilt, Inc.(NYSE:WBT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) will report its next earnings on Jul 16 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.14/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.83/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.31/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 37.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.23/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.14/share and a High Estimate of $1.35/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 16 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. as 2.31 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. is 2.18 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.38 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.36 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for JBHT to be -14.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0.74%. For the next 5 years, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. is expecting Growth of 24.85% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -3.07% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.57 and Average Volume (3 months) is 833.86 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 28.58 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.05.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 21.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 16%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.66%, where Monthly Performance is -7.15%, Quarterly performance is 10.53%, 6 Months performance is 39.61% and yearly performance percentage is 14.89%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 12.06%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.82% and Monthly Volatility of 2.67%.

Welbilt, Inc. (WBT) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.13/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 46.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Welbilt, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.04/share and a High Estimate of $0.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Welbilt, Inc. as 270.02 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Welbilt, Inc. is 264 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 276.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 410.5 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WBT to be -100%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -78.95%. For the next 5 years, Welbilt, Inc. is expecting Growth of 1662.5% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -102.94% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Welbilt, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.47 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 145.48 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.88.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Welbilt, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.12%, where Monthly Performance is -19.82%, Quarterly performance is 8.14%, 6 Months performance is 28.63% and yearly performance percentage is -63.93%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -60.86%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.43% and Monthly Volatility of 5.16%.