what are Analysts report about RPM International Inc.(NYSE:RPM): NiSource, Inc(NYSE:NI)

RPM International Inc. (RPM) will report its next earnings on Oct 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for RPM International Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.19/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.92/share and a High Estimate of $1.25/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for RPM International Inc. as 1.49 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for RPM International Inc. is 1.45 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.51 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.47 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RPM to be 27.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 15.79%. For the next 5 years, RPM International Inc. is expecting Growth of 12.85% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 19.87% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on RPM International Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.86 and Average Volume (3 months) is 575.5 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 33.97 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.9.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 22.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, RPM International Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.4%, where Monthly Performance is -8.08%, Quarterly performance is 8.32%, 6 Months performance is 37.94% and yearly performance percentage is 17.74%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 3.15%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.86% and Monthly Volatility of 2.21%.

NiSource, Inc (NI) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 62.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for NiSource, Inc and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.06/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on NiSource, Inc, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.22 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.04 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.11.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -2.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, NiSource, Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.92%, where Monthly Performance is -6.17%, Quarterly performance is -3.53%, 6 Months performance is -5.34% and yearly performance percentage is -27.87%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -22.38%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.16% and Monthly Volatility of 2.59%.