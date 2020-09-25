Revenue Estimates Analysis of Red Hat, Inc.(NYSE:RHT): AbbVie Inc.(NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) will report its next earnings on Jul 31 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.34/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.19/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for AbbVie Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.76/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.73/share and a High Estimate of $2.87/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for AbbVie Inc. as 12.82 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for AbbVie Inc. is 12.7 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 12.89 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 8.48 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ABBV to be 19.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 32.13%. For the next 5 years, AbbVie Inc. is expecting Growth of 17.23% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 17% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on AbbVie Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.89 and Average Volume (3 months) is 7.02 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.17 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.18.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -303.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 21.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, AbbVie Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.94%, where Monthly Performance is -7.8%, Quarterly performance is -8.41%, 6 Months performance is 28.32% and yearly performance percentage is 19.45%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.58%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.98% and Monthly Volatility of 2.14%.