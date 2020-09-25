Revenue Estimates Analysis of Cameco Corporation(NYSE:CCJ): Weingarten Realty Investors(NYSE:WRI)

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.36/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.28/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 28.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cameco Corporation and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.06/share and a High Estimate of $0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cameco Corporation as 252.94 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cameco Corporation is 217.63 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 277.52 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 309.33 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CCJ to be -100%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -83.33%. For the next 5 years, Cameco Corporation is expecting Growth of 327.78% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -212.5% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cameco Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 4 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.78 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.48 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 124.81 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cameco Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -9.25%, where Monthly Performance is -4.98%, Quarterly performance is 4.44%, 6 Months performance is 57.23% and yearly performance percentage is 5.86%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 13.6%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.58% and Monthly Volatility of 3.39%.

Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) will report its next earnings on Oct 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.15/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -40%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Weingarten Realty Investors and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.08/share and a High Estimate of $0.14/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors as 108.34 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Weingarten Realty Investors is 103.07 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 111.17 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 117.38 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WRI to be -22.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -20.75%. For the next 5 years, Weingarten Realty Investors is expecting Growth of 11.3% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -21.9% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Weingarten Realty Investors, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.09 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.25 and Forward P/E ratio of 30.78.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Weingarten Realty Investors currently shows a Weekly Performance of -15.36%, where Monthly Performance is -12.58%, Quarterly performance is -14.67%, 6 Months performance is 0.71% and yearly performance percentage is -45.3%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -49.74%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.53% and Monthly Volatility of 3.81%.