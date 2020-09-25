Revenue Estimates Analysis: Kinross Gold Corporation(NYSE:KGC): Carnival Corporation(NYSE:CCL)

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.15/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.13/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 15.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Kinross Gold Corporation and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.15/share and a High Estimate of $0.26/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Kinross Gold Corporation as 1.17 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Kinross Gold Corporation is 1.16 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.18 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 877.1 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KGC to be 150%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 69.23%. For the next 5 years, Kinross Gold Corporation is expecting Growth of 13.88% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 105.88% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Kinross Gold Corporation, where 9 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 2 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 2 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.1 and Average Volume (3 months) is 17.03 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.42 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.7.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kinross Gold Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.45%, where Monthly Performance is 3.39%, Quarterly performance is 32.14%, 6 Months performance is 90.11% and yearly performance percentage is 71.65%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 86.5%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.87% and Monthly Volatility of 5.50%.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-3.3/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-2.26/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-1.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -46%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Carnival Corporation and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-2.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-2.6/share and a High Estimate of $-1.76/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CCL to be -184.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -422.58%. For the next 5 years, Carnival Corporation is expecting Growth of 47.69% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -269.09% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Carnival Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.88 and Average Volume (3 months) is 36.9 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -6.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -12.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Carnival Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -15.39%, where Monthly Performance is -13.53%, Quarterly performance is -14.13%, 6 Months performance is -22.9% and yearly performance percentage is -71.41%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -72.97%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.98% and Monthly Volatility of 5.72%.