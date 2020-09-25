Revenue Estimates Analysis: First Horizon National Corporation(NYSE:FHN): InspireMD Inc.(NYSE:NSPR)

First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) will report its next earnings on Jul 17 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.22/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -9.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for First Horizon National Corporation and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.22/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.12/share and a High Estimate of $0.87/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for First Horizon National Corporation as 792.02 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for First Horizon National Corporation is 766.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 818.32 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 472.41 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FHN to be -76.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -31.91%. For the next 5 years, First Horizon National Corporation is expecting Growth of 75.31% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -56.02% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on First Horizon National Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.79 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.37 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.69.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 18.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, First Horizon National Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -11.51%, where Monthly Performance is -10.32%, Quarterly performance is -9.76%, 6 Months performance is 6.89% and yearly performance percentage is -46.19%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -47.52%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.86% and Monthly Volatility of 3.55%.

InspireMD Inc. (NSPR) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.35/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 42.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for InspireMD Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.28/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.28/share and a High Estimate of $-0.28/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NSPR to be 77.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 49.12%. For the next 5 years, InspireMD Inc. is expecting Growth of 21.54% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 72.92% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on InspireMD Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.41 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.36 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -77.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -121.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -182.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, InspireMD Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.91%, where Monthly Performance is -27.29%, Quarterly performance is -36.64%, 6 Months performance is -47.17% and yearly performance percentage is -76.86%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -70.65%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.84% and Monthly Volatility of 9.36%.