Price Target Analysis: TEGNA Inc.(NYSE:TGNA): MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd.(NASDAQ:MTSL)

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) will report its next earnings on Aug 10 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.12/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.12/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for TEGNA Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.42/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.36/share and a High Estimate of $0.47/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for TEGNA Inc. as 677.74 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for TEGNA Inc. is 618.26 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 704 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 551.86 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TGNA to be 66.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 87.23%. For the next 5 years, TEGNA Inc. is expecting Growth of -17.29% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 36.23% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on TEGNA Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.09 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.51 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.57 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.7.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, TEGNA Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.42%, where Monthly Performance is -9.28%, Quarterly performance is 6.46%, 6 Months performance is -10.06% and yearly performance percentage is -25.66%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -30.92%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.12% and Monthly Volatility of 3.29%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.25 and Average Volume (3 months) is 477.67 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 1.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -5.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.2%, where Monthly Performance is -13.43%, Quarterly performance is -17.73%, 6 Months performance is 34.29% and yearly performance percentage is -20.01%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 12.62%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.02% and Monthly Volatility of 8.71%.