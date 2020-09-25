Price Target Analysis of Teekay LNG Partners L.P.(NYSE:TGP): Americold Realty Trust(NYSE:COLD)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) will report its next earnings on Aug 13 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.67/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.66/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.56/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.46/share and a High Estimate of $0.6/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. as 144.69 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is 140.97 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 146.94 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 149.66 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TGP to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 19.64%. For the next 5 years, Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is expecting Growth of 12.42% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 37.99% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Teekay LNG Partners L.P., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.39 and Average Volume (3 months) is 218.28 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.41 and Forward P/E ratio of 3.82.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Teekay LNG Partners L.P. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.09%, where Monthly Performance is -11.22%, Quarterly performance is -7.77%, 6 Months performance is 8.3% and yearly performance percentage is -32.86%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -32.9%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.30% and Monthly Volatility of 3.48%.

Americold Realty Trust (COLD) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.16/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 14.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Americold Realty Trust and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.12/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.12/share and a High Estimate of $0.12/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for COLD to be 7.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 16.67%. For the next 5 years, Americold Realty Trust is expecting Growth of 7.94% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.69% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Americold Realty Trust, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.78 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.27 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 69.13 and Forward P/E ratio of 60.46.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Americold Realty Trust currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.7%, where Monthly Performance is -7.78%, Quarterly performance is -2.27%, 6 Months performance is 8.22% and yearly performance percentage is -3.36%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.74%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.99% and Monthly Volatility of 2.03%.