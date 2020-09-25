Earnings Analysis of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited(NYSE:HMY): Graco Inc.(NYSE:GGG)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.95 and Average Volume (3 months) is 9.5 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.47.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -11.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -8.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of -18.33%, where Monthly Performance is -15.71%, Quarterly performance is 45.48%, 6 Months performance is 79.5% and yearly performance percentage is 48.07%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 37.47%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.21% and Monthly Volatility of 5.34%.

Graco Inc. (GGG) will report its next earnings on Jul 22 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.37/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.26/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 42.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Graco Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.41/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.4/share and a High Estimate of $0.46/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Graco Inc. as 382.63 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Graco Inc. is 363.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 406.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 400.56 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GGG to be -8.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -12.5%. For the next 5 years, Graco Inc. is expecting Growth of 15.76% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -17.37% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Graco Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.08 and Average Volume (3 months) is 631.71 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 37.71 and Forward P/E ratio of 32.37.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 15%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 26.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 30.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Graco Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.75%, where Monthly Performance is 2.06%, Quarterly performance is 27.9%, 6 Months performance is 33.63% and yearly performance percentage is 31.39%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 14.15%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.50% and Monthly Volatility of 1.94%.