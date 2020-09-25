Earnings Analysis of GGP Inc.(NASDAQ:BPR): Penn Virginia Corporation(NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $1.29/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.91/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.38/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 41.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Penn Virginia Corporation and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.24/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.97/share and a High Estimate of $1.98/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Penn Virginia Corporation as 79.27 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Penn Virginia Corporation is 60.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 102 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 119.3 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PVAC to be -36.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -74.55%. For the next 5 years, Penn Virginia Corporation is expecting Growth of -94.58% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -42.92% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Penn Virginia Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.73 and Average Volume (3 months) is 887.72 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 1.09 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.99.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 21.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 16.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Penn Virginia Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -11.8%, where Monthly Performance is -24.03%, Quarterly performance is -10.85%, 6 Months performance is 148.35% and yearly performance percentage is -69.74%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -70.21%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.01% and Monthly Volatility of 7.90%.