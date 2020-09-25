Analysts showing optimistic trends for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc.(NASDAQ:BLMN): Hibbett Sports, Inc.(NASDAQ:HIBB)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (BLMN) will report its next earnings on Jul 24 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.74/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.12/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.38/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 33.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.35/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.77/share and a High Estimate of $-0.13/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. as 747.1 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is 712.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 808.99 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 967.14 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BLMN to be -460%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -106.25%. For the next 5 years, Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is expecting Growth of 184.65% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -161.04% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Bloomin’ Brands, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.64 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.03 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.94.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -87.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -13.64%, where Monthly Performance is 14.08%, Quarterly performance is 37.4%, 6 Months performance is 83.68% and yearly performance percentage is -26.91%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -35.75%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.78% and Monthly Volatility of 5.52%.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) will report its next earnings on Aug 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.95/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.15/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $1.8/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 156.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Hibbett Sports, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.4/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.35/share and a High Estimate of $0.46/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HIBB to be 24.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 11.76%. For the next 5 years, Hibbett Sports, Inc. is expecting Growth of -27.88% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 86.27% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Hibbett Sports, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.78 and Average Volume (3 months) is 548.12 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 14.59 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.67.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Hibbett Sports, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.1%, where Monthly Performance is 41.36%, Quarterly performance is 86.56%, 6 Months performance is 266.89% and yearly performance percentage is 77.43%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 37.13%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.64% and Monthly Volatility of 5.49%.