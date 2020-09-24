What are analysts Suggestions on Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.(NASDAQ:PLYA): The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated(NASDAQ:CAKE)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.46/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.47/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.45/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.51/share and a High Estimate of $-0.4/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. as 26.63 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is 12.26 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 46.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 132.82 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PLYA to be -117.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -400%. For the next 5 years, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is expecting Growth of 55.62% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -2728.57% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.18 and Average Volume (3 months) is 597.16 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -20.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -12.58%, where Monthly Performance is -1.71%, Quarterly performance is 14.81%, 6 Months performance is 114.36% and yearly performance percentage is -48.53%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -52.02%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.79% and Monthly Volatility of 4.84%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.87/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.12/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.25/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 22.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated and for the current quarter 22 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.43/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.89/share and a High Estimate of $0.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 18 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated as 486.94 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is 437.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 533 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 586.54 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CAKE to be -183.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -96.55%. For the next 5 years, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is expecting Growth of 192.9% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -149.04% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.49 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.07 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.71.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -5.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -30.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of -9.97%, where Monthly Performance is 2.38%, Quarterly performance is 25.21%, 6 Months performance is 47.91% and yearly performance percentage is -30.31%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -28.18%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.11% and Monthly Volatility of 5.27%.