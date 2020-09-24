what are Analysts report about Turtle Beach Corporation(NASDAQ:HEAR): Attunity Ltd.(NASDAQ:ATTU)

Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.42/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.37/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 13.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Turtle Beach Corporation and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.04/share and a High Estimate of $0.26/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Turtle Beach Corporation as 84.34 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Turtle Beach Corporation is 82.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 86.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 46.72 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HEAR to be 222.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -46.99%. For the next 5 years, Turtle Beach Corporation is expecting Growth of 16.67% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -19.23% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Turtle Beach Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.73 and Average Volume (3 months) is 746.7 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.35 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.55.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 17.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 37.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 21.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Turtle Beach Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.71%, where Monthly Performance is -15.43%, Quarterly performance is 8.9%, 6 Months performance is 238.96% and yearly performance percentage is 82.09%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 78.62%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.09% and Monthly Volatility of 5.75%.