Revenue Estimates Analysis of Waste Management, Inc.(NYSE:WM): Alphabet Inc.(NASDAQ:GOOGL)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WM to be -15.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -13.45%. For the next 5 years, Waste Management, Inc. is expecting Growth of 12.27% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -12.95% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Waste Management, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.89 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.77 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 29.58 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.5.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 23.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Waste Management, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.38%, where Monthly Performance is -0.69%, Quarterly performance is 10.22%, 6 Months performance is 22.86% and yearly performance percentage is -2.94%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.96%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.54% and Monthly Volatility of 1.65%.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GOOGL to be 11.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -12.18%. For the next 5 years, Alphabet Inc. is expecting Growth of 29.85% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -9.13% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Alphabet Inc., where 9 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.03 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.83 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 31.88 and Forward P/E ratio of 24.89.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 11.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Alphabet Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.79%, where Monthly Performance is -11.09%, Quarterly performance is -1.63%, 6 Months performance is 27.94% and yearly performance percentage is 15.68%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 5.23%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.12% and Monthly Volatility of 2.96%.