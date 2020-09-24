Price Target Analysis of Encana Corporation(NYSE:ECA): Liberty Media Corporation(NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Liberty Media Corporation (LSXMA) will report its next earnings on Aug 10 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.27/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.58/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.85/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -146.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Liberty Media Corporation and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.25/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.25/share and a High Estimate of $0.74/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Liberty Media Corporation as 1.9 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Liberty Media Corporation is 1.87 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.92 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.01 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Liberty Media Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.85 and Average Volume (3 months) is 604.02 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 26.15 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.68.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Liberty Media Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -10.24%, where Monthly Performance is -10.04%, Quarterly performance is -6.26%, 6 Months performance is 9.41% and yearly performance percentage is -19.74%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -32.28%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.84% and Monthly Volatility of 3.03%.