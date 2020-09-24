Price Target Analysis of Canadian Solar Inc.(NASDAQ:CSIQ): Novavax, Inc.(NASDAQ:NVAX)

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) will report its next earnings on Aug 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.34/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.38/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 950%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Canadian Solar Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.24/share and a High Estimate of $0.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Canadian Solar Inc. as 861.93 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Canadian Solar Inc. is 846.02 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 881.72 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 759.88 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CSIQ to be -106.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -33.65%. For the next 5 years, Canadian Solar Inc. is expecting Growth of 43.2% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 18.72% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Canadian Solar Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.22 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.63 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 7.06 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.14.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Canadian Solar Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.67%, where Monthly Performance is 11.88%, Quarterly performance is 62.25%, 6 Months performance is 95.95% and yearly performance percentage is 42.4%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 36.99%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.96% and Monthly Volatility of 6.15%.

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) will report its next earnings on Aug 10 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.3/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.42/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 28.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Novavax, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.83/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.73/share and a High Estimate of $8.22/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NVAX to be 329.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 640.71%. For the next 5 years, Novavax, Inc. is expecting Growth of 160.28% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 232.3% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Novavax, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.41 and Average Volume (3 months) is 7.76 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 4.67.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -23.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 173.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Novavax, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -15.45%, where Monthly Performance is -14.83%, Quarterly performance is 31.06%, 6 Months performance is 764.43% and yearly performance percentage is 1502.05%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2452.01%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.44% and Monthly Volatility of 11.09%.