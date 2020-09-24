Investors Catching Stocks LifePoint Health, Inc.(NASDAQ:LPNT): Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.(NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.52/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.47/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.53/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.51/share and a High Estimate of $0.55/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. as 280.01 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is 268.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 291.47 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 287.61 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GLPI to be -2.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -3.45%. For the next 5 years, Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is expecting Growth of 0% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -1.45% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.52 and Average Volume (3 months) is 981.76 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.02 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.47.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 19.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.49%, where Monthly Performance is -4.35%, Quarterly performance is -0.67%, 6 Months performance is 33.9% and yearly performance percentage is -6.35%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -16.2%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.09% and Monthly Volatility of 2.95%.