Earnings Analysis of Chubb Limited(NYSE:CB): Callaway Golf Company(NYSE:ELY)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CB to be -14.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 21.49%. For the next 5 years, Chubb Limited is expecting Growth of 50.93% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -29.77% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Chubb Limited, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.05 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.68 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 23.84 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.39.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Chubb Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4%, where Monthly Performance is -8.5%, Quarterly performance is -9.76%, 6 Months performance is 11.84% and yearly performance percentage is -28.32%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -26.86%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.85% and Monthly Volatility of 2.82%.

Callaway Golf Company (ELY) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 400%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Callaway Golf Company and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.27/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.21/share and a High Estimate of $0.37/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Callaway Golf Company as 435.12 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Callaway Golf Company is 402 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 455 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 426.22 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ELY to be -25%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 15.38%. For the next 5 years, Callaway Golf Company is expecting Growth of 119.94% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -61.82% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Callaway Golf Company, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.56 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.78.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -18.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Callaway Golf Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.8%, where Monthly Performance is -4.67%, Quarterly performance is 8.86%, 6 Months performance is 80% and yearly performance percentage is -4.37%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -14.25%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.69% and Monthly Volatility of 3.67%.