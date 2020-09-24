Analysts showing optimistic trends for Oracle Corporation(NYSE:ORCL): BlueLinx Holdings Inc.(NYSE:BXC)

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) will report its next earnings on Sep 10 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.93/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.86/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Oracle Corporation and for the current quarter 25 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.98/share and a High Estimate of $1.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 21 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Oracle Corporation as 9.8 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Oracle Corporation is 9.71 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 9.87 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 9.62 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ORCL to be 11.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 7.22%. For the next 5 years, Oracle Corporation is expecting Growth of 8.9% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 8.83% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Oracle Corporation, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1 and Average Volume (3 months) is 15.03 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 18.49 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.92.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 79.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Oracle Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.43%, where Monthly Performance is 5.27%, Quarterly performance is 8.3%, 6 Months performance is 28.34% and yearly performance percentage is 10.52%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 11.29%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.67% and Monthly Volatility of 2.95%.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.71/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.41/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $1.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 273.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.89/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.89/share and a High Estimate of $0.89/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. as 814.08 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. is 814.08 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 814.08 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 678.66 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BXC to be 378.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 54.93%. For the next 5 years, BlueLinx Holdings Inc. is expecting Growth of 100% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 196% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.77 and Average Volume (3 months) is 223.06 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.82.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 50%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, BlueLinx Holdings Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.18%, where Monthly Performance is -12.23%, Quarterly performance is 136.76%, 6 Months performance is 207.33% and yearly performance percentage is -36.59%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 32.42%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.49% and Monthly Volatility of 8.13%.