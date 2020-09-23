What do Analysts Say about ArcelorMittal(NYSE:MT): Kronos Worldwide Inc(NYSE:KRO)

ArcelorMittal (MT) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.3/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.5/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.2/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 40%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ArcelorMittal and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.29/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.29/share and a High Estimate of $-0.29/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for ArcelorMittal as 11.42 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for ArcelorMittal is 10.49 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 12.02 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 16.63 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on ArcelorMittal, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.75 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.37 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.73.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -11%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -2.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ArcelorMittal currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.64%, where Monthly Performance is 9.61%, Quarterly performance is 14.56%, 6 Months performance is 35.85% and yearly performance percentage is -13.86%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -29.13%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.16% and Monthly Volatility of 3.48%.

Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.16/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 166.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Kronos Worldwide Inc and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.03/share and a High Estimate of $0.11/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KRO to be -50%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -25%. For the next 5 years, Kronos Worldwide Inc is expecting Growth of 57.55% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -29.33% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Kronos Worldwide Inc, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.65 and Average Volume (3 months) is 253.02 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.02 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.68.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kronos Worldwide Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.89%, where Monthly Performance is 2.85%, Quarterly performance is 31.77%, 6 Months performance is 53.22% and yearly performance percentage is 1.04%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.9%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.93% and Monthly Volatility of 3.59%.