What are analysts Suggestions on Pattern Energy Group Inc.(NASDAQ:PEGI): Sherwin-Williams Company (The)(NYSE:SHW)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Pattern Energy Group Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Pattern Energy Group Inc. as 151.87 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Pattern Energy Group Inc. is 151.87 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 151.87 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 135 Million.

Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (SHW) will report its next earnings on Jul 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $7.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $5.85/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $1.25/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 21.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sherwin-Williams Company (The) and for the current quarter 22 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $7.19/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $6.36/share and a High Estimate of $7.76/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 17 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Sherwin-Williams Company (The) as 4.91 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Sherwin-Williams Company (The) is 4.68 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 5.01 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.87 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SHW to be 9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 8.43%. For the next 5 years, Sherwin-Williams Company (The) is expecting Growth of 10.18% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 8.62% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sherwin-Williams Company (The), where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.98 and Average Volume (3 months) is 453.28 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 37.1 and Forward P/E ratio of 27.79.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 45.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sherwin-Williams Company (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.78%, where Monthly Performance is 3.03%, Quarterly performance is 20.82%, 6 Months performance is 53.37% and yearly performance percentage is 28.56%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 19.33%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.08% and Monthly Volatility of 2.05%.