what are Analysts report about Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated(NASDAQ:VRTX): Glaukos Corporation(NYSE:GKOS)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $2.61/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.54/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 26.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.28/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.75/share and a High Estimate of $2.6/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 18 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated as 1.47 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 1.4 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.55 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 949.83 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VRTX to be 86.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 32.35%. For the next 5 years, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is expecting Growth of 10.05% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 82.36% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.61 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.34 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 33.82 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.57.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 23.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 32.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.27%, where Monthly Performance is -1.36%, Quarterly performance is -9.54%, 6 Months performance is 19.92% and yearly performance percentage is 52.14%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 22.21%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.86% and Monthly Volatility of 3.13%.

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.61/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.76/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 19.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Glaukos Corporation and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.48/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.88/share and a High Estimate of $-0.28/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Glaukos Corporation as 53.75 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Glaukos Corporation is 47.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 57.11 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 58.51 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GKOS to be -360%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -383.33%. For the next 5 years, Glaukos Corporation is expecting Growth of 51.18% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -621.62% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Glaukos Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.32 and Average Volume (3 months) is 577.31 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -9.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -13.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Glaukos Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.49%, where Monthly Performance is 18.71%, Quarterly performance is 18.28%, 6 Months performance is 56.42% and yearly performance percentage is -33.58%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -11.49%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.83% and Monthly Volatility of 5.31%.