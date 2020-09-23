what are Analysts report about Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.(NASDAQ:ODFL): Assured Guaranty Ltd.(NYSE:AGO)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.25/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.18/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 16.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.48/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.39/share and a High Estimate of $1.68/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. as 1.04 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is 999 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.07 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.05 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ODFL to be 6.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 12.5%. For the next 5 years, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is expecting Growth of 21.01% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2.35% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.64 and Average Volume (3 months) is 780.65 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 36.66 and Forward P/E ratio of 28.86.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 14.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 19.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 19.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.48%, where Monthly Performance is -8.38%, Quarterly performance is 9.55%, 6 Months performance is 44.29% and yearly performance percentage is 59.18%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 42.84%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.98% and Monthly Volatility of 2.94%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.36/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.69/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.67/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 97.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Assured Guaranty Ltd. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.66/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.51/share and a High Estimate of $0.78/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Assured Guaranty Ltd. as 193.5 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Assured Guaranty Ltd. is 193.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 193.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 206 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Assured Guaranty Ltd., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.83 and Average Volume (3 months) is 735.27 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 5.32 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.29.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Assured Guaranty Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.26%, where Monthly Performance is -11.2%, Quarterly performance is -24.81%, 6 Months performance is -18.29% and yearly performance percentage is -57.56%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -60.55%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.75% and Monthly Volatility of 3.98%.