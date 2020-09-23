Revenue Estimates Analysis of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.(NASDAQ:RARE): Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.(NYSE:LYV)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.41/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.54/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $1.95/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 126.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.27/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.75/share and a High Estimate of $-0.53/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. as 53.65 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 41.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 67.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 25.8 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RARE to be 34.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 6.71%. For the next 5 years, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is expecting Growth of 15.11% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 40.17% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.82 and Average Volume (3 months) is 418.91 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -26.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -44.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -65.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.95%, where Monthly Performance is -5.42%, Quarterly performance is 6.44%, 6 Months performance is 99.59% and yearly performance percentage is 87.52%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 93.89%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.72% and Monthly Volatility of 4.98%.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-2.67/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-2.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.59/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -28.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-2.21/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-2.84/share and a High Estimate of $-1.42/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. as 234.06 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is 76 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 506 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.77 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LYV to be -414.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -126.14%. For the next 5 years, Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is expecting Growth of 87.15% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -38950% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Live Nation Entertainment, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.82 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.53 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -87.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -9.75%, where Monthly Performance is 3.89%, Quarterly performance is 13.29%, 6 Months performance is 23.68% and yearly performance percentage is -22.13%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -25.69%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.20% and Monthly Volatility of 4.25%.