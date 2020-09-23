Revenue Estimates Analysis of FirstEnergy Corp.(NYSE:FE): Donaldson Company, Inc.(NYSE:DCI)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FE to be -1.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -1.82%. For the next 5 years, FirstEnergy Corp. is expecting Growth of 4.88% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -3.1% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on FirstEnergy Corp., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.38 and Average Volume (3 months) is 9.81 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 28.63 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.85.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, FirstEnergy Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.66%, where Monthly Performance is 1.64%, Quarterly performance is -26.33%, 6 Months performance is -19.48% and yearly performance percentage is -40.18%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -41.21%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.55% and Monthly Volatility of 2.27%.

Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) will report its next earnings on Sep 03 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.5/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.44/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 13.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Donaldson Company, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.45/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.43/share and a High Estimate of $0.47/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Donaldson Company, Inc. as 614.99 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Donaldson Company, Inc. is 612.97 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 618.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 672.7 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DCI to be -11.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -10%. For the next 5 years, Donaldson Company, Inc. is expecting Growth of 17.88% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Donaldson Company, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.61 and Average Volume (3 months) is 485.71 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 23.28 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.83.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 11.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 28.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 19.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Donaldson Company, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.24%, where Monthly Performance is -7.2%, Quarterly performance is 3.78%, 6 Months performance is 27.35% and yearly performance percentage is -10.58%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -19.02%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.36% and Monthly Volatility of 2.14%.