Revenue Estimates Analysis of Cabot Corporation(NYSE:CBT): Regions Financial Corporation(NYSE:RF)

Cabot Corporation (CBT) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -250%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cabot Corporation and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.48/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.35/share and a High Estimate of $0.58/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cabot Corporation as 689.39 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cabot Corporation is 665 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 717.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 827 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cabot Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.38 and Average Volume (3 months) is 280.29 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 34.98 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.19.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cabot Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.21%, where Monthly Performance is -6.33%, Quarterly performance is -2.97%, 6 Months performance is 47.86% and yearly performance percentage is -21.16%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -24.33%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.83% and Monthly Volatility of 3.53%.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) will report its next earnings on Jul 17 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.25/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.3/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -600%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Regions Financial Corporation and for the current quarter 23 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.3/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.21/share and a High Estimate of $0.35/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 17 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Regions Financial Corporation as 1.48 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Regions Financial Corporation is 1.43 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.52 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.48 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RF to be -23.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -22.5%. For the next 5 years, Regions Financial Corporation is expecting Growth of 127.25% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -67.1% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Regions Financial Corporation, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.06 and Average Volume (3 months) is 8.44 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 16.6 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.15.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Regions Financial Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.85%, where Monthly Performance is 0.64%, Quarterly performance is -8.08%, 6 Months performance is 24.75% and yearly performance percentage is -31.21%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -35.66%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.50% and Monthly Volatility of 3.41%.