Investors Catching Stocks Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.(NYSE:NOG): Textron Inc.(NYSE:TXT)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG) will report its next earnings on Aug 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 566.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.41/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.3/share and a High Estimate of $0.6/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. as 103.49 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. is 76 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 115.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 233.88 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NOG to be 366.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 780%. For the next 5 years, Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. is expecting Growth of -12.02% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 429.03% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.02 and Average Volume (3 months) is 586.97 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 36.47.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -30.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -99.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.56%, where Monthly Performance is -17.24%, Quarterly performance is -40.35%, 6 Months performance is -29.59% and yearly performance percentage is -73.66%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -75.68%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.27% and Monthly Volatility of 7.65%.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TXT to be -61.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -45.95%. For the next 5 years, Textron Inc. is expecting Growth of 69.28% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -59.36% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Textron Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.82 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.32 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.8 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.93.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Textron Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.88%, where Monthly Performance is -5.32%, Quarterly performance is 4.77%, 6 Months performance is 54.92% and yearly performance percentage is -29.84%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -20.18%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.57% and Monthly Volatility of 2.95%.