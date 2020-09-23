Investors Catching Stocks General Dynamics Corporation(NYSE:GD): Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.(NASDAQ:AMD)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GD to be -8.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 1.42%. For the next 5 years, General Dynamics Corporation is expecting Growth of 9.17% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -7.85% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on General Dynamics Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.77 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.21 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.39 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.6.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 24.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, General Dynamics Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.92%, where Monthly Performance is -6.92%, Quarterly performance is -8.71%, 6 Months performance is 22.1% and yearly performance percentage is -25.34%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -20.92%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.78% and Monthly Volatility of 2.53%.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) will report its next earnings on Jul 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.18/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. and for the current quarter 30 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.35/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.29/share and a High Estimate of $0.37/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 29 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. as 2.56 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. is 2.54 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.6 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.8 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AMD to be 100%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 21.88%. For the next 5 years, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. is expecting Growth of 45.61% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 71.88% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.91 and Average Volume (3 months) is 61.61 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 154.47 and Forward P/E ratio of 46.84.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 21.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.56%, where Monthly Performance is -7.29%, Quarterly performance is 43.92%, 6 Months performance is 68.11% and yearly performance percentage is 153.59%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 69.43%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.49% and Monthly Volatility of 5.15%.