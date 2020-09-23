Earnings Analysis of Brookline Bancorp, Inc.(NASDAQ:BRKL): W.W. Grainger, Inc.(NYSE:GWW)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) will report its next earnings on Jul 22 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.25/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 78.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.22/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.11/share and a High Estimate of $0.26/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. as 68.62 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is 66.31 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 70.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 63.32 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BRKL to be -17.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -3.57%. For the next 5 years, Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is expecting Growth of 55.55% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -56.36% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Brookline Bancorp, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.5 and Average Volume (3 months) is 331.42 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 14.3 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.27.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 19.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Brookline Bancorp, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.55%, where Monthly Performance is -11.15%, Quarterly performance is -12.07%, 6 Months performance is -22.48% and yearly performance percentage is -42.67%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -48.66%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.60% and Monthly Volatility of 3.18%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) will report its next earnings on Jul 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $3.75/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $3.39/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.36/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for W.W. Grainger, Inc. and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $4.15/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $3.72/share and a High Estimate of $4.49/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 16 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for W.W. Grainger, Inc. as 2.98 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for W.W. Grainger, Inc. is 2.88 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.05 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.95 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GWW to be -3.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -4.64%. For the next 5 years, W.W. Grainger, Inc. is expecting Growth of 12.51% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -8.44% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on W.W. Grainger, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.19 and Average Volume (3 months) is 316.34 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 29.79 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.22.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 33.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 23.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, W.W. Grainger, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.09%, where Monthly Performance is -2.53%, Quarterly performance is 14%, 6 Months performance is 43.99% and yearly performance percentage is 18.07%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.52%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.40% and Monthly Volatility of 2.22%.