Comprehensive Stock Analysis of CarGurus, Inc.(NASDAQ:CARG): Radiant Logistics, Inc.(NYSE:RLGT)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for CarGurus, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.22/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.18/share and a High Estimate of $0.24/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for CarGurus, Inc. as 134.52 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for CarGurus, Inc. is 132.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 138.92 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 150.46 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CARG to be 50%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -47.06%. For the next 5 years, CarGurus, Inc. is expecting Growth of 28.82% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 30.77% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on CarGurus, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.93 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.34 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 61.86 and Forward P/E ratio of 28.44.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 11%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, CarGurus, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.92%, where Monthly Performance is -12.58%, Quarterly performance is -14.57%, 6 Months performance is 28.28% and yearly performance percentage is -25.83%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -32.83%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.61% and Monthly Volatility of 4.90%.

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (RLGT) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Radiant Logistics, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.06/share and a High Estimate of $0.12/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Radiant Logistics, Inc. as 160.85 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Radiant Logistics, Inc. is 158 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 163.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 204.65 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Radiant Logistics, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.95 and Average Volume (3 months) is 209.2 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 25.15 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.55.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Radiant Logistics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -11.65%, where Monthly Performance is -8.3%, Quarterly performance is 27.96%, 6 Months performance is 42.7% and yearly performance percentage is 0.2%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -8.8%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.18% and Monthly Volatility of 4.33%.