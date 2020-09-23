Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Blink Charging Co.(NASDAQ:BLNK): Sealed Air Corporation(NYSE:SEE)

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) will report its next earnings on Aug 13 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -10%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Blink Charging Co. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.1/share and a High Estimate of $-0.09/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BLNK to be 10%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 27.27%. For the next 5 years, Blink Charging Co. is expecting Growth of 42.11% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -2.7% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Blink Charging Co., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 5.99 and Average Volume (3 months) is 8.93 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -96.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -167.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -133.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Blink Charging Co. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 34.68%, where Monthly Performance is 32.5%, Quarterly performance is 238.72%, 6 Months performance is 485.06% and yearly performance percentage is 218.37%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 384.41%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 12.09% and Monthly Volatility of 11.93%.

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.76/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.57/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.19/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 33.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sealed Air Corporation and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.66/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.6/share and a High Estimate of $0.72/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Sealed Air Corporation as 1.18 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Sealed Air Corporation is 1.14 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.21 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.22 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SEE to be 4.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Sealed Air Corporation is expecting Growth of 5.92% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3.55% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sealed Air Corporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.88 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.18 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 14.96 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.18.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -211.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sealed Air Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.8%, where Monthly Performance is -8.17%, Quarterly performance is 18.62%, 6 Months performance is 69.74% and yearly performance percentage is -9.35%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.77%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.00% and Monthly Volatility of 2.63%.