Analysts showing optimistic trends for AmTrust Financial Services, Inc.(NASDAQ:AFSI): Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation(NYSE:LGF-A)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation (LGF-A) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.23/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.21/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1050%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.08/share and a High Estimate of $0.02/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LGF-A to be -9.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -7.14%. For the next 5 years, Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation is expecting Growth of 12.12% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 37.5% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.03 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.01%, where Monthly Performance is 11.53%, Quarterly performance is 29.75%, 6 Months performance is 43.68% and yearly performance percentage is 2.2%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -8.35%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.63% and Monthly Volatility of 3.81%.