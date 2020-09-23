Analysts showing optimistic trends for AMC Networks Inc.(NASDAQ:AMCX): Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc.(NYSE:WDR)

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.39/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.23/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $1.16/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 94.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for AMC Networks Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.21/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.78/share and a High Estimate of $1.43/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for AMC Networks Inc. as 601.25 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for AMC Networks Inc. is 585 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 656.94 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 733.57 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AMCX to be -53.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -68.64%. For the next 5 years, AMC Networks Inc. is expecting Growth of 9.69% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -41.53% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on AMC Networks Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.48 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.15 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 7.16 and Forward P/E ratio of 3.8.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 30%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, AMC Networks Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 17.91%, where Monthly Performance is -0.08%, Quarterly performance is -7.16%, 6 Months performance is -4.6% and yearly performance percentage is -50.23%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -38%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.26% and Monthly Volatility of 4.76%.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR) will report its next earnings on Oct 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.38/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.32/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 18.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.36/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.33/share and a High Estimate of $0.42/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WDR to be -26.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -37.25%. For the next 5 years, Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. is expecting Growth of -14.74% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -12.1% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.8 and Average Volume (3 months) is 867.9 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.57 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.54.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.49%, where Monthly Performance is -3.93%, Quarterly performance is -4.61%, 6 Months performance is 29.34% and yearly performance percentage is -14.55%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -12.2%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.82% and Monthly Volatility of 2.53%.