What do Analysts Say about LiqTech International, Inc.(NYSE:LIQT): Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.(NASDAQ:CLMT)

LiqTech International, Inc. (LIQT) will report its next earnings on Aug 10 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.12/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -200%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for LiqTech International, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.08/share and a High Estimate of $-0.05/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for LiqTech International, Inc. as 4.27 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for LiqTech International, Inc. is 3.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 9.67 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on LiqTech International, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.15 and Average Volume (3 months) is 59.21 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.46.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -6.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -10.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -0.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, LiqTech International, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.83%, where Monthly Performance is -3.73%, Quarterly performance is 25.52%, 6 Months performance is 113.27% and yearly performance percentage is -6.71%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 23.59%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.82% and Monthly Volatility of 5.09%.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CLMT to be -344.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 41.67%. For the next 5 years, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is expecting Growth of 31.25% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -16.36% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 153.19 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -391.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 17.57%, where Monthly Performance is 13.31%, Quarterly performance is 5.44%, 6 Months performance is 155.48% and yearly performance percentage is -34.8%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -23.01%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.53% and Monthly Volatility of 5.46%.