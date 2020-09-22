What are analysts Suggestions on Babcock(NYSE:BW): Equity Commonwealth(NYSE:EQC)

Babcock (BW) will report its next earnings on Aug 13 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.16/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.61/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.45/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 73.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Babcock and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.51/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.51/share and a High Estimate of $-0.51/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Babcock as 127.32 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Babcock is 127.32 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 127.32 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 198.6 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Babcock, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.78 and Average Volume (3 months) is 136.11 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -15.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 29.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -247%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Babcock currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.25%, where Monthly Performance is -8.99%, Quarterly performance is 11.47%, 6 Months performance is 167.53% and yearly performance percentage is -49.06%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -33.24%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.13% and Monthly Volatility of 5.39%.

Equity Commonwealth (EQC) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.21/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.16/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 320%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Equity Commonwealth and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.01/share and a High Estimate of $-0.01/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Equity Commonwealth as 15.95 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Equity Commonwealth is 15.95 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 15.95 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 26.73 Million.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.37 and Average Volume (3 months) is 766.61 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 7.71 and Forward P/E ratio of 2112.14.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 13.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Equity Commonwealth currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.77%, where Monthly Performance is -2.41%, Quarterly performance is -7.13%, 6 Months performance is 1.65% and yearly performance percentage is -1.47%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -9.93%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.99% and Monthly Volatility of 1.62%.