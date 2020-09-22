what are Analysts report about Physicians Realty Trust(NYSE:DOC): Navios Maritime Partners LP(NYSE:NMM)

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 28.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Physicians Realty Trust and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.07/share and a High Estimate of $0.09/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Physicians Realty Trust as 108.71 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Physicians Realty Trust is 104.09 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 110.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 107.59 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DOC to be -3.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Physicians Realty Trust is expecting Growth of 3.02% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.07% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Physicians Realty Trust, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.14 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.64 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 37.81 and Forward P/E ratio of 47.06.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Physicians Realty Trust currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.35%, where Monthly Performance is -2.89%, Quarterly performance is -5.04%, 6 Months performance is 36.93% and yearly performance percentage is -1.95%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -9.56%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.73% and Monthly Volatility of 2.59%.

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.71/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.46/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.25/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -54.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Navios Maritime Partners LP and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.34/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.66/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Navios Maritime Partners LP as 60.53 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Navios Maritime Partners LP is 60.53 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 60.53 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 63.55 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NMM to be -60.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -51.35%. For the next 5 years, Navios Maritime Partners LP is expecting Growth of 2242.86% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -94.24% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Navios Maritime Partners LP, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.53 and Average Volume (3 months) is 108.37 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 1.41.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Navios Maritime Partners LP currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.43%, where Monthly Performance is -6.42%, Quarterly performance is -38.95%, 6 Months performance is 39.81% and yearly performance percentage is -66.74%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -68.69%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.53% and Monthly Volatility of 4.60%.