Revenue Estimates Analysis of Asure Software Inc(NASDAQ:ASUR): Opera Limited(NASDAQ:OPRA)

Asure Software Inc (ASUR) will report its next earnings on Aug 10 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 175%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Asure Software Inc and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Asure Software Inc as 14.57 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Asure Software Inc is 14 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 15.43 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 24.56 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ASUR to be -72.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 150%. For the next 5 years, Asure Software Inc is expecting Growth of 13.98% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -35.42% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Asure Software Inc, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.46 and Average Volume (3 months) is 168.56 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 28.47.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -16.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Asure Software Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.53%, where Monthly Performance is 6.65%, Quarterly performance is 4.9%, 6 Months performance is 15.17% and yearly performance percentage is 5.22%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -13.69%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.80% and Monthly Volatility of 4.55%.

Opera Limited (OPRA) will report its next earnings on Aug 20 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.17/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.16/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1600%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Opera Limited and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.31/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.07/share and a High Estimate of $0.75/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Opera Limited as 40.77 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Opera Limited is 36.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 43.51 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 77.57 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OPRA to be -74.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -50%. For the next 5 years, Opera Limited is expecting Growth of 194.74% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -67.8% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.46 and Average Volume (3 months) is 378.4 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.2 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.35.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Opera Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.67%, where Monthly Performance is 12.34%, Quarterly performance is 3.03%, 6 Months performance is 78.38% and yearly performance percentage is -12.57%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.54%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.43% and Monthly Volatility of 6.34%.