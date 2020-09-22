Price Target Analysis of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated(NASDAQ:CORT): Progress Software Corporation(NASDAQ:PRGS)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CORT to be -4.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -16.67%. For the next 5 years, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is expecting Growth of -11.63% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 11.69% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.94 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.32 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.73.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 26.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 29.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 24%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.06%, where Monthly Performance is 31.12%, Quarterly performance is -1.48%, 6 Months performance is 71.33% and yearly performance percentage is 27.68%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 48.68%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.96% and Monthly Volatility of 9.69%.

Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) will report its next earnings on Sep 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.63/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.63/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Progress Software Corporation and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.77/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.77/share and a High Estimate of $0.77/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PRGS to be 2.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 1.27%. For the next 5 years, Progress Software Corporation is expecting Growth of 16.89% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.04% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Progress Software Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.38 and Average Volume (3 months) is 326.59 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 34.47 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.81.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Progress Software Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.63%, where Monthly Performance is -3.73%, Quarterly performance is -5.4%, 6 Months performance is 17.78% and yearly performance percentage is -11.16%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -14.39%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.78% and Monthly Volatility of 2.81%.