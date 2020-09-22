Investors Catching Stocks IAC/InterActiveCorp(NASDAQ:IAC): Pacific Gas & Electric Co.(NYSE:PCG)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) will report its next earnings on Aug 10 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-1.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.12/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-3.25/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -153.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for IAC/InterActiveCorp and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.55/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.18/share and a High Estimate of $-0.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 17 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp as 753.11 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for IAC/InterActiveCorp is 736.85 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 778.02 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.25 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on IAC/InterActiveCorp, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.45 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.99 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -5.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.86%, where Monthly Performance is -7.3%, Quarterly performance is 40.23%, 6 Months performance is 212.62% and yearly performance percentage is 78.66%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 65.64%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.97% and Monthly Volatility of 3.62%.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.88/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 17%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Pacific Gas & Electric Co. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.28/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.11/share and a High Estimate of $0.46/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Pacific Gas & Electric Co. as 4.72 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Pacific Gas & Electric Co. is 4.56 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.95 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.43 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PCG to be -68.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -69.12%. For the next 5 years, Pacific Gas & Electric Co. is expecting Growth of -30.99% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -63.87% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Pacific Gas & Electric Co., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 27.77 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.92.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -119.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -23.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Pacific Gas & Electric Co. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.1%, where Monthly Performance is 7.84%, Quarterly performance is -3.41%, 6 Months performance is 18.6% and yearly performance percentage is -17.05%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -11.41%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.32% and Monthly Volatility of 3.28%.