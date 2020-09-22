Earnings Analysis of Chimera Investment Corporation(NYSE:CIM): Skyworks Solutions, Inc.(NASDAQ:SWKS)

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.32/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.31/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Chimera Investment Corporation and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.29/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.22/share and a High Estimate of $0.31/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Chimera Investment Corporation as 108.8 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Chimera Investment Corporation is 103.39 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 120.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 153.75 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CIM to be -38%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -51.56%. For the next 5 years, Chimera Investment Corporation is expecting Growth of -16.67% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -30.67% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Chimera Investment Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.99 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.94 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.21.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -7.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Chimera Investment Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.48%, where Monthly Performance is -1.7%, Quarterly performance is -12.25%, 6 Months performance is 1.52% and yearly performance percentage is -56.69%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -57.83%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.85% and Monthly Volatility of 2.78%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) will report its next earnings on Jul 23 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.25/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.12/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. and for the current quarter 26 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.51/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.5/share and a High Estimate of $1.58/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 24 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. as 840.5 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is 835.14 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 847.32 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 827.4 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SWKS to be -0.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 5.95%. For the next 5 years, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is expecting Growth of 17.06% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -6.16% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Skyworks Solutions, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.12 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.83 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 29.21 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.42.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 15.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 20.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.57%, where Monthly Performance is -4.54%, Quarterly performance is 5.23%, 6 Months performance is 79.12% and yearly performance percentage is 68.34%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 11.06%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.86% and Monthly Volatility of 3.19%.