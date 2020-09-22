Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Universal Security Instruments, Inc.(NYSE:UUU): GigCapital, Inc.(NYSE:GIG)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Universal Security Instruments, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.11 and Average Volume (3 months) is 444.28 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -43.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -80.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -26%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Universal Security Instruments, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.49%, where Monthly Performance is -16.43%, Quarterly performance is 127.63%, 6 Months performance is 401.3% and yearly performance percentage is 88.04%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 179.03%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.86% and Monthly Volatility of 10.46%.