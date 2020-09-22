Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Nasdaq, Inc.(NASDAQ:NDAQ): Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.(NASDAQ:TCBI)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) will report its next earnings on Jul 22 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.54/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.45/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Nasdaq, Inc. and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.44/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.37/share and a High Estimate of $1.58/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Nasdaq, Inc. as 685.69 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Nasdaq, Inc. is 668.51 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 711.98 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 632 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NDAQ to be 11%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 10.08%. For the next 5 years, Nasdaq, Inc. is expecting Growth of 2.12% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 17.2% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Nasdaq, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.31 and Average Volume (3 months) is 696.4 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 25.52 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.63.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Nasdaq, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.89%, where Monthly Performance is -6.45%, Quarterly performance is 1.95%, 6 Months performance is 67.51% and yearly performance percentage is 21.23%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 13.96%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.11% and Monthly Volatility of 2.17%.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI) will report its next earnings on Jul 22 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.73/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.89/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -556.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.57/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.08/share and a High Estimate of $1.17/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. as 254.27 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. is 244.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 266.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 266.99 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TCBI to be -61.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -43.75%. For the next 5 years, Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. is expecting Growth of 1307.61% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -96.31% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.18 and Average Volume (3 months) is 601.59 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.7 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.1.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 26.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.4%, where Monthly Performance is -0.85%, Quarterly performance is -5.86%, 6 Months performance is 63.25% and yearly performance percentage is -43.44%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -44.53%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.70% and Monthly Volatility of 4.16%.