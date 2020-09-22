Analysts showing optimistic trends for Barclays PLC(NYSE:BCS): Archer-Daniels-Midland Company(NYSE:ADM)

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Barclays PLC, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.28 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.01 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 14.81 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.07.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Barclays PLC currently shows a Weekly Performance of -10.4%, where Monthly Performance is -15.66%, Quarterly performance is -17.13%, 6 Months performance is 23.44% and yearly performance percentage is -36.8%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -50.21%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.09% and Monthly Volatility of 2.20%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.85/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.51/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.34/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 66.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.65/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.52/share and a High Estimate of $0.77/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company as 16.68 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is 16.24 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 17.23 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 16.73 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ADM to be -11.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -32.39%. For the next 5 years, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is expecting Growth of 10.05% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -4.32% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.08 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.7 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 14.47 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.72.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.08%, where Monthly Performance is 6.94%, Quarterly performance is 16.28%, 6 Months performance is 58.68% and yearly performance percentage is 13.72%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.35%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.95% and Monthly Volatility of 1.76%.