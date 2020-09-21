What do Analysts Say about Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.(NYSE:SWK): Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao(NYSE:CBD)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.6/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.23/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.37/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 30.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.5/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.68/share and a High Estimate of $2.9/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. as 3.89 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. is 3.46 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.1 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.63 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SWK to be 18.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 7.34%. For the next 5 years, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. is expecting Growth of 13.12% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -8.57% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.21 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.02 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 30.31 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.34.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.83%, where Monthly Performance is 0.86%, Quarterly performance is 19.72%, 6 Months performance is 101.8% and yearly performance percentage is 12.09%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -3.26%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.62% and Monthly Volatility of 2.39%.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.26/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -57.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.73 and Average Volume (3 months) is 407.84 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 48.88 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.27.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.24%, where Monthly Performance is 20.71%, Quarterly performance is 7.57%, 6 Months performance is 6.01% and yearly performance percentage is -31.21%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -36.31%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.12% and Monthly Volatility of 3.04%.