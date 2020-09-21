What do Analysts Say about Splunk Inc.(NASDAQ:SPLK): Simon Property Group, Inc.(NYSE:SPG)

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) will report its next earnings on Aug 26 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.33/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.33/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Splunk Inc. and for the current quarter 34 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.15/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SPLK to be -82.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -58.33%. For the next 5 years, Splunk Inc. is expecting Growth of 310.79% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -118.09% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Splunk Inc., where 6 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.69 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.7 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 237.3.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -12.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -35.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -7.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Splunk Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.44%, where Monthly Performance is -10.52%, Quarterly performance is -6.56%, 6 Months performance is 58.56% and yearly performance percentage is 43.49%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 16.77%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.65% and Monthly Volatility of 4.10%.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SPG to be -21.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -11.82%. For the next 5 years, Simon Property Group, Inc. is expecting Growth of 4.12% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -17.28% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Simon Property Group, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.96 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.06 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.27 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.82.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 75.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Simon Property Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.85%, where Monthly Performance is 9.31%, Quarterly performance is 4.04%, 6 Months performance is 45.06% and yearly performance percentage is -54.84%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -53.12%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.36% and Monthly Volatility of 4.60%.