What are analysts Suggestions on BrightSphere Investment Group plc(NYSE:BSIG): NewJersey Resources Corporation(NYSE:NJR)

BrightSphere Investment Group plc (BSIG) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.41/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.35/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 17.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for BrightSphere Investment Group plc and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.41/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.38/share and a High Estimate of $0.44/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BSIG to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -22%. For the next 5 years, BrightSphere Investment Group plc is expecting Growth of 15.12% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -8.47% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on BrightSphere Investment Group plc, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.29 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.09 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 5.96 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.99.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 13.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 332.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 36.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, BrightSphere Investment Group plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.06%, where Monthly Performance is 0.3%, Quarterly performance is 32.97%, 6 Months performance is 196.24% and yearly performance percentage is 26.8%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 31.02%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.48% and Monthly Volatility of 3.08%.

NewJersey Resources Corporation (NJR) will report its next earnings on Aug 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.16/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -160%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for NewJersey Resources Corporation and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.57/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.56/share and a High Estimate of $0.58/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for NewJersey Resources Corporation as 701.52 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for NewJersey Resources Corporation is 512 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 891.04 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 479.08 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NJR to be 100%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 77.27%. For the next 5 years, NewJersey Resources Corporation is expecting Growth of 13.29% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.15% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on NewJersey Resources Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.9 and Average Volume (3 months) is 491.49 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.05 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.74.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, NewJersey Resources Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.85%, where Monthly Performance is -15.5%, Quarterly performance is -14.01%, 6 Months performance is -12.68% and yearly performance percentage is -38.84%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -38.97%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.43% and Monthly Volatility of 2.74%.