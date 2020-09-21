what are Analysts report about Glu Mobile Inc.(NASDAQ:GLUU): Cemex S.A.B. de C.V.(NYSE:CX)

Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 150%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Glu Mobile Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.09/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Glu Mobile Inc. as 135.11 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Glu Mobile Inc. is 118.55 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 161 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 120.4 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Glu Mobile Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.85 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.48 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.87.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -4.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Glu Mobile Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.18%, where Monthly Performance is -8.43%, Quarterly performance is -20.62%, 6 Months performance is 21.35% and yearly performance percentage is 41.57%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 22.15%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.05% and Monthly Volatility of 4.94%.

Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) will report its next earnings on Jul 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.06/share and a High Estimate of $0.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. as 3.3 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. is 3.13 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.39 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.49 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cemex S.A.B. de C.V., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.25 and Average Volume (3 months) is 7.52 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 273.57 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.28.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -0.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.06%, where Monthly Performance is 13.31%, Quarterly performance is 33.92%, 6 Months performance is 121.39% and yearly performance percentage is -3.77%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.32%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.14% and Monthly Volatility of 4.45%.